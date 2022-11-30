Juszczyk recorded two receptions for two yards while playing 30 of the 49ers' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

Though he wasn't able to do much with his pair of catches, Juszczyk was at least able to end a two-game drought without a target. The 31-year-old continues to enjoy fairly steady usage relative to most fullbacks around the league, but he doesn't get enough touches on a weekly basis to attract much interest even in deeper fantasy formats.