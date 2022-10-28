Juszczyk (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Juszczyk won't play Sunday after undergoing surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand earlier in the week. While the fullback isn't a prolific producer, his blocking prowess will certainly be missed during a divisional showdown against Los Angeles.
