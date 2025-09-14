Juszczyk has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a concussion, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Juszczyk was evaluated on the sidelines after taking a hit to the head in the first half of Sunday's game, and the veteran fullback has been diagnosed with a concussion. He will not be allowed to return to Sunday's game, and he'll have to pass the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 3 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 21. Juszczyk is the only fullback on the 49ers' active roster but tight ends Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges or Brayden Ellis could be deployed as a backfield blocker for the rest of Sunday's contest.