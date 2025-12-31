Juszczyk (hip) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Juszczyk played 39 of 72 offensive snaps (54.2 percent) during the 49ers' 42-38 win over the Bears on Sunday, hauling in both of his targets for 14 yards that included a six-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the third quarter. Juszczyk appears to have come out of that contest worse for wear with a hip injury, but he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Saturday's NFC West tilt against the Seahawks.