Nelson had the final six games of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy lifted, per the league's official transaction log.

Nelson served four games of his suspension this season, and the league deemed that worthy. The 32-year-old center will be an unrestricted free agent in March. The 49ers already have a long-term center in Weston Richburg, so Nelson may look for a starting role elsewhere.