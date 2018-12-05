Nelson has been suspended for the next 10 weeks of the regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Nelson will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, which marks his second suspension for PED use. Nelson will be forced to sit out the remaining four games for 2018 and the first six games of next season.

