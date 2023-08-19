Hamilton signed a contract with the 49ers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Shortly after showing up for a try out, the 49ers opted to give Hamilton a chance. He had primarily been a practice squad participant for the Packers over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old will now attempt to earn a role providing depth at linebacker for an already stingy 49ers defense.
More News
-
La'Darius Hamilton: Sent packing by Green Bay•
-
Packers' La'Darius Hamilton: Elevated from practice squad•
-
La'Darius Hamilton: Waived by Green Bay•
-
Packers' La'Darius Hamilton: Doesn't suit up Friday•
-
La'Darius Hamilton: Restored to practice squad•
-
La'Darius Hamilton: On practice squad COVID list•