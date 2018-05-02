The 49ers will not exercise the fifth-year team option on Tomlinson's contract, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers still view Tomlinson as a starting-caliber lineman, but not one who deserves the $9.6 million price tag the team option would've given him. Instead, general manager John Lynch said the team and Tomlinson's agents are currently in the process of working out a long-term deal.