Thomlinson (knee) sustained a torn MCL during Sunday's loss to the Rams, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Tomlinson faces a three-month recovery timetable for his MCL injury, and could miss a portion of offseason workouts as a result. The former 2015 first-round pick was initially feared to have sustained a torn ACL, so this report is very good news for Tomlinson.

