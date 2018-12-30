Tomlinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tomlinson was carted off the field during the first half of the season finale, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, and is unlikely to retake the field. Joshua Garnett will replace Tomlinson, who had played every snap of the last two seasons, in the starting lineup.

