Tomlinson agreed to a three-year contract extension Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

The 49ers declined the fifth-year team option on Tomlinson's contract in early May, but that doesn't mean they don't view him as a starting offensive lineman -- evidenced by this very extension. They just don't view him at the $9.6 million price tag Tomlinson otherwise would have been owed. Regardless, the 2015 first-rounder is now set to stick around in San Francisco through the 2021 campaign.

