49ers' Laken Tomlinson: Signs three-year extension
Tomlinson agreed to a three-year contract extension Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.
The 49ers declined the fifth-year team option on Tomlinson's contract in early May, but that doesn't mean they don't view him as a starting offensive lineman -- evidenced by this very extension. They just don't view him at the $9.6 million price tag Tomlinson otherwise would have been owed. Regardless, the 2015 first-rounder is now set to stick around in San Francisco through the 2021 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...