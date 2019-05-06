49ers' LaRoy Reynolds: Signs with 49ers
Reynolds was signed by the 49ers on Monday to a one-year deal.
Reynolds has established himself as a special teams player during his tenure in the NFL, never once playing more snaps on defense than on special teams over the span of a season. He'll likely reprise that role in California with the 49ers, but he'll also serve as linebacker depth and could contribute if injuries were to happen.
