49ers' Leger Douzable: Joins 49ers
Douzable signed with the 49ers on Tuesday, the 49ers' official site reports.
Douzable spent the preseason with San Francisco but was released prior to the start of the regular season. The 49ers are dealing with several injuries on the defensive line so Douzable could see some reps Sunday against the Cowboys.
