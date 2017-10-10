Play

Hall signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old veteran played 12 games with the Giants last season, recording 31 tackles, two sacks and one interception in the process. He failed to sign on with any team this offseason, but could now become an immediate contributor on defense given the plethora of injures in San Francisco's secondary. Even if he doesn't see the field at first, Hall's veteran presence will help guide the 49ers' young cornerbacks.

