49ers' Leon Hall: Signs with 49ers
Hall signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old veteran played 12 games with the Giants last season, recording 31 tackles, two sacks and one interception in the process. He failed to sign on with any team this offseason, but could now become an immediate contributor on defense given the plethora of injures in San Francisco's secondary. Even if he doesn't see the field at first, Hall's veteran presence will help guide the 49ers' young cornerbacks.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...