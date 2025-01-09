Floyd totaled 42 tackles (25 solo), including 8.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games.

After tying a career high in sacks (10.5) during the 2023 regular season with the Bills, Floyd opted to sign a two-year, $20 million contract with the 49ers in March of 2024. It looked like he was going to match or surpass that mark after reaching 8.5 sacks through 13 games, but he failed to record a sack over the final four games of the season. Floyd managed to play in every single regular-season game in 2024, which extended his active-game streak to 116 contests dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season when he played for the Bears.