Floyd finished with four solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Packers.

The defensive end is up to 6.5 sacks on the year. He has 32 total tackles (17 solo), as well as a pass defensed and a forced fumble. Floyd has also played on more than half of the defensive snaps in every game this season.

