Floyd (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Floyd appeared to be in jeopardy of missing the 49ers' regular-season finale after opening the week of practice with consecutive DNPs due to a shoulder injury. However, the veteran edge rusher upgrade to full participation Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. Floyd has yet to miss a game this season and is expected to start opposite Nick Bosa as part of San Francisco's top defensive end duo in Week 18.