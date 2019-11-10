Play

Toilolo (groin) logged another limited practice Saturday, but he shed his injury designation ahead of Monday's matchup with the Seahawks.

Toilolo will likely serve as the No. 2 tight end in the contest for San Francisco. George Kittle (knee/ankle) is listed as doubtful, but Ross Dwelley is expected to be the primary beneficiary of a potential Kittle absence.

