49ers' Levine Toilolo: Dealing with shoulder injury
Toilolo has not practice the past three days while he nurses shoulder soreness, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan would go on to say Wednesday that Toilolo likely won't practice the rest of the week ahead of Monday's preseason game against Denver. It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but it could have just developed from the regular wear and tear of training camp. If the 28-year-old misses Monday's game, Kaden Smith could be in line for an increased workload.
