Play

Toilolo caught his only target, a two-yard reception, during Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.

After going targetless during the first four games of the season, Toilolo has a target and a catch in each of his past two games. Sunday's target came from the Washington four-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but he isn't much of a threat to score despite a big frame with four touchdowns in the last five seasons. Whatever small role he's managed to build in an offense that has struggled to find quality pass-catchers should now shrink with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders from Denver.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories