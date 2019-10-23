49ers' Levine Toilolo: Hauls in pass
Toilolo caught his only target, a two-yard reception, during Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
After going targetless during the first four games of the season, Toilolo has a target and a catch in each of his past two games. Sunday's target came from the Washington four-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but he isn't much of a threat to score despite a big frame with four touchdowns in the last five seasons. Whatever small role he's managed to build in an offense that has struggled to find quality pass-catchers should now shrink with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders from Denver.
More News
-
49ers' Levine Toilolo: Starts third preseason contest•
-
49ers' Levine Toilolo: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
49ers' Levine Toilolo: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Levine Toilolo: Heads to San Francisco•
-
Lions' Levine Toilolo: Snags touchdown in season finale•
-
Lions' Levine Toilolo: Workload dips in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...