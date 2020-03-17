Play

Toilolo is signing with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Toilolo figures to take on the blocking role previously occupied by Rhett Ellison, who announced his retirement from football last week. Toilolo will turn 29 in July, coming off a 2019 campaign with the 49ers in which he caught two passes on 191 offensive snaps. He has 97 receptions in 108 career regular-season games.

More News
Our Latest Stories