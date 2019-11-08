Play

Toilolo (groin) was limited at Friday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Toilolo's limited participation is an improvement from Thursday's practice, where he was unable to suit up at all. The 49ers do not play until Monday night, giving Toilolo an extra day to recover. If he suits up, he will provide depth for San Francisco's tight end corps but offers little value in the passing game, having caught only two balls all season.

