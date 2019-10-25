Toilolo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said if the 49ers were playing Friday, Toilolo wouldn't suit up, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. It's never a good sign when a player has to make a quick recovery like that (see David Johnson), so the 49ers are trending toward rolling out George Kittle and Ross Dwelley as their two tight ends Sunday.