49ers' Levine Toilolo: Non-participant Tuesday
Toilolo (groin) was estimated as a non-participant for Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 49ers only held a walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, but if they did conduct a full practice, Toilolo wouldn't have been a part of it. The veteran came into last week's game dealing with same issue, but ultimately played, so he'll be hoping for the same scenario a week later. The Stanford product will likely have to log at least a limited practice session Wednesday to have a chance to suit up Thursday.
