Toilolo (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Toilolo practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a full participant Friday. If George Kittle (knee) sits out again, Toilolo and Garrett Celek will likely see limited snaps behind Ross Dwelley against Arizona.

