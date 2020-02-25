49ers' Levine Toilolo: Primarily used as blocker
Toilolo had two receptions for 10 yards over 13 games this season.
Toilolo only saw two targets despite playing 194 offensive snaps. Coach Kyle Shanahan preferred to use the tight end's 6-foot-8, 268 pound frame as a blocker in the 49ers' zone-run scheme. Toilolo's fantasy value only comes as a red-zone target in scenarios where he is higher on the depth chart. The 28-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in San Francisco's camp given his familiarity with Shanahan's offense both this year and their time together in Atlanta.
