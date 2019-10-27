Toilolo (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Toilolo came into the game questionable, and was trending in the wrong direction when coach Kyle Shanahan said if they were playing Friday, his tight end wouldn't play. Now that he's officially healthy for Week 8, he's expected to be deployed as the team's third-string tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories