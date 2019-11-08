Play

Toilolo (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Toilolo played through this groin issue in the last two games, so he still has a good shot to play Monday against the Seahawks as long as he gets on the practice field Friday and/or Saturday. The 28-year-old tight end doesn't provide much fantasy upside since he's used in a blocking role on 60 percent of his offensive snaps. However, he could see a slight boost if George Kittle (knee) is inactive, although Ross Dwelley would be the main beneficiary.

