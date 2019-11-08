49ers' Levine Toilolo: Sits out practice Thursday
Toilolo (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Toilolo played through this groin issue in the last two games, so he still has a good shot to play Monday against the Seahawks as long as he gets on the practice field Friday and/or Saturday. The 28-year-old tight end doesn't provide much fantasy upside since he's used in a blocking role on 60 percent of his offensive snaps. However, he could see a slight boost if George Kittle (knee) is inactive, although Ross Dwelley would be the main beneficiary.
