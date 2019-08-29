Toilolo (shoulder) started at tight end in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

Toilolo sat out the second preseason game due to the shoulder issue but returned to play 18 snaps Saturday. The 28-year-old caught 21 of 24 targets for 263 yards and one touchdown with the Lions last season and is fighting for the No. 2 role behind George Kittle.

More News
Our Latest Stories