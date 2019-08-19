49ers' Levine Toilolo: Unlikely to play Monday
Toilolo (shoulder) is expected to sit out Monday's preseason game against the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Tiololo is recovering from shoulder surgery, so his lack of availability is unsurprising. As long as the veteran tight end remains sidelined, Kaden Smith stands to see increased work behind No. 2 tight end Ross Dwelley.
