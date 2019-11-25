Play

Toilolo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

With George Kittle (ankle/knee) active, Toilolo will miss his first game of the season, as Ross Dwelley and Garrett Celek will fill in as depth to Kittle. Toilolo mainly serves as a run-blocking option when he's active, catching just two passes for 10 yards over 10 games this year.

