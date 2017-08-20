Paulsen has suited up for both of the 49ers' preseason contests, but he has yet to garner a target in the passing game.

The veteran tight end was brought in by Kyle Shanahan due to his familiarity with his offensive scheme from their days in Washington. This connection between the two may dismiss Paulsen's lack of touches, because his skill set should be already be clear to the 49ers' new head coach. San Francisco's third tight end job will likely come down to Paulsen and Garrett Celek.