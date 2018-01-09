Paulsen played in 14 games for the 49ers but did not record a reception despite logging 147 offensive snaps.

The veteran tight end is known for his blocking prowess, and that is exactly how head coach Kyle Shanahan deployed his third tight end for the majority of the year. He was cut and re-sign a couple of times, but that's just the nature of how one of the last men on the 53-man roster gets treated in the NFL. The 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but his previous history with Shanahan back in Washington could see the blocking tight end re-signed for a similar, non-fantasy relevant role.