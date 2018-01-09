49ers' Logan Paulsen: Not involved offensively
Paulsen played in 14 games for the 49ers but did not record a reception despite logging 147 offensive snaps.
The veteran tight end is known for his blocking prowess, and that is exactly how head coach Kyle Shanahan deployed his third tight end for the majority of the year. He was cut and re-sign a couple of times, but that's just the nature of how one of the last men on the 53-man roster gets treated in the NFL. The 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but his previous history with Shanahan back in Washington could see the blocking tight end re-signed for a similar, non-fantasy relevant role.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...