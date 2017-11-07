Paulsen signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Paulsen was let go by the 49ers for the third time this season in late October, but the team's tight end depth took a hit with George Kittle (leg) ruled out for Week 10 and Cole Hikutuni (knee) placed on injured reserve. The 30-year-old will likely serve as the team's secondary tight end against the Giants on Sunday and until Kittle is cleared to play.