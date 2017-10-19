Paulsen signed a contract with the 49ers on Thursday.

Paulsen will return to San Francisco just two days after the team released him to provide the 49ers with a fourth tight end. Never much of a pass-catching threat when he had a clearer path to regular snaps earlier in his career, the 30-year-old Paulsen will likely act primarily as a blocker if he's able to see the field Sunday against the Cowboys.

