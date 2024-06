The 49ers are slated to sign Thomas to a contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A quarterback in college, Thomas has come into his own as a tight end the past four seasons with Washington, hauling in 72 passes in 2020 and 55 last year. Overall, he averaged 9.2 YPC and 6.1 YPT and scored 14 touchdowns on 274 targets in 52 games during that span. With San Francisco, Thomas will provide a veteran presence in its TE room behind starter George Kittle.