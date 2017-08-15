49ers' Lorenzo Jerome: Moves up depth chart
Jerome started alongside Eric Reid in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs and could do so again Saturday against the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The undrafted rookie rocketed up the depth chart after Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) sustained injuries during training camp. Jerome tallied three tackles in Friday's preseason opener and followed that up by picking off a pass in Monday's practice. Both of the 49ers' injured safeties remain sidelined, opening the door for a possible competition at free safety between Jerome and Adrian Colbert.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...