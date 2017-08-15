Jerome started alongside Eric Reid in Friday's preseason win over the Chiefs and could do so again Saturday against the Broncos, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The undrafted rookie rocketed up the depth chart after Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) sustained injuries during training camp. Jerome tallied three tackles in Friday's preseason opener and followed that up by picking off a pass in Monday's practice. Both of the 49ers' injured safeties remain sidelined, opening the door for a possible competition at free safety between Jerome and Adrian Colbert.