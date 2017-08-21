49ers' Louis Murphy: Catches one pass Saturday
Murphy hauled in a pass for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Broncos.
The veteran wideout finished with the most snaps among all 49er receivers Saturday with 23. The 30-year-old has dealt with issues on and off the field this past offseason, but with his knee injury and arrest behind him, Murphy will look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in San Francisco.
