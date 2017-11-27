Murphy had two catches (four targets) for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.

Murphy made his 49ers debut in the club's previous game against the Giants while filling in for Trent Taylor (ribs). Surprisingly, the veteran stuck around as part of the receiver rotation even with Taylor active Sunday, and he would up finding paydirt for the first time since 2014. Murphy's four targets ranked third among all San Francisco receiving options, but three of them came during garbage time on the final drive of the game, so we will tread lightly before anointing him a significant part of the offense going forward.