Murphy was held out of Wednesday's practice with an illness.

Murphy should have enough time to recover before Sunday's game against the Titans. The 30-year-old has been sharing playing time with Trent Taylor, Aldrick Robinson and Kendrick Bourne, with each player landing between 26 and 31 offensive snaps in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans. No. 1 receiver Marquise Goodwin is the only reliable bet for targets in this passing attack.