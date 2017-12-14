Murphy was held out of Wednesday's practice with an illness.

Murphy should have enough time to recover before Sunday's game against the Titans, after catching at least one pass in each of the last four games. The 30-year-old has been sharing playing time with Trent Taylor, Aldrick Robinson and Kendrick Bourne, with each player landing between 26 and 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans. No. 1 receiver Marquise Goodwin is the only reliable bet for targets.