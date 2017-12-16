49ers' Louis Murphy: Free from injury report
Murphy (illness) was not listed on the 49ers' final injury report heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Titans.
Murphy logged consecutive limited practices to end the week due to an illness, but it does not appear to be anything serious. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, the 30-year-old looks on track to suit up for Week 15. He is likely to continue sharing snaps with Trent Taylor, Aldrick Robinson, and Kendrick Bourne behind No.1 pass-catcher Marquise Goodwin.
