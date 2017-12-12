49ers' Louis Murphy: Gains 20 yards Sunday
Murphy pulled in one of his two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over Houston.
The 30-year-old continues to be involved for a rebuilding 49ers offense, logging 29 offensive snaps and recording a reception for the fourth consecutive week. Murphy had seen his targets increase on a weekly basis, but his two this week tied a season low. Despite carrying a solid 16.3 average yards per reception, the veteran simply isn't enough of a focal point to be relied upon in fantasy.
