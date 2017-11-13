49ers' Louis Murphy: Gains 48 yards
Murphy had two catches (two targets) for 48 yards in a 31-21 win over the Giants on Sunday.
The veteran wideout saw his first action of the 2017 season, filling in for the injured Trent Taylor (ribs). Murphy did the majority of his damage on a 40-yard catch down the sideline at the start of the second half. The 30-year-old was officially signed earlier in the week, but he was in camp with the 49ers during the preseason, so he should have enough familiarity with the offense to be called upon if Taylor isn't healed up following the team's upcoming bye week.
