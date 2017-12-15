49ers' Louis Murphy: Limited at practice
Murphey (illness) returned to practice in limited fashion Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Murphey missed Wednesday's practices due to an illness, but appears to be recovering from the issue. The 30-year-old should have time to recover before Sunday's game against the Titans, but Trent Taylor, Aldrick Robinson, and Kendrick Bourne would all benefit from his absnece, as they have been sharing snaps.
