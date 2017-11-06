49ers' Louis Murphy: Re-signs with Niners
Murphy signed with the 49ers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran wideout spent the offseason with the 49ers before being released at the start of the regular season. Murphy will provide depth at the wide receiver position in San Francisco after Trent Taylor suffered cracked ribs Sunday against the Cardinals.
