Murphy was targeted six times but finished with just one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

While his final line was fairly empty, the veteran finished second in targets amongst all his fellow wideouts. Murphy has seen his targets increase incrementally over the past three games and he has clearly moved into third on the wide receiver depth chart. The 49ers' passing game gained new life with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, so there is some room for optimism for the once-forgotten receiver given his elevated role in an upward-trending passing game.