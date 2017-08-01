Murphy (knee) joined the 49ers on a one-year deal Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 30-year-old wideout will look to revive his career after missing the entire 2016 season with a torn ACL. Murphy was also dealing with off-the-field issues following his April 12 arrest at Tampa International Airport for possession of a concealed weapon. Those charges have since been dropped, freeing the veteran to enter the receiver mix in San Francisco for training camp. Murphy has experienced sporadic success in limited roles throughout his career, but he will have to prove that his knee is fully healthy while attempting to leapfrog several other options on the depth chart to have a shot at making the 49ers' 53-man roster.