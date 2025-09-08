Farrell brought in his only target for four yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Starter George Kittle (hamstring) left the contest after scoring an early touchdown, opening up a chunk of playing time for the team's backup tight ends. Farrell finished with the most snaps played on offense (44), but it was third-stringer Jake Tonges (3-15-1) who absorbed Kittle's fantasy production despite logging 14 less snaps. It appears the 49ers view Farrell primarily as a blocking tight end regardless of where he sits on the depth chart. It is currently unclear how long Kittle will be sidelined for (if at all), but it appears that Tonges would be the fantasy benefactor if the former can't suit up against the Saints next Sunday.