Farrell finished his first regular season with San Francisco grabbing 11 of 14 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns across 17 games.

Farrell signed with the 49ers in 2025 to back up TE George Kittle after playing his first four seasons with the Jaguars. Kittle wound up missing six games during the regular season, but it was third-stringer Jake Tonges who took over the injured starter's targets in those contests while generating fantasy value off the waiver wire. Farrell did catch a pair of short touchdown passes after being held out of the end zone during his four years in Jacksonville, but the volume simply wasn't enough to register even in games that Kittle missed. With a hard cap on his playing time and target potential, fantasy managers can safely ignore Farrell in 2026 drafts.